Refinery Catalyst Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- The refinery catalyst market is witnessing rapid growth in recent years, driven by the demand for refinery fuels and emerging trends. Refinery catalysts are projected to be the lifeline for the petroleum refinery industry growth. Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America are the market leaders for refinery catalysts and have high demand potential.



The global refinery catalyst market could be segmented into three major categories, on the basis of types into: hydroprocessing catalyst, hydrocracking catalyst, crude oil refining process, hydrotreating catalyst, hydrodesulphurization catalyst, alkylation catalyst, fluid catalytic, cracking catalyst and hydrogen manufacturing, on the basis of product varieties into: metals, zeolites and chemical compounds. On the basis of parameters it is segmented into stereospecificity, reactivity, chemical structure of the final fuel product, surface area and regioselectivity. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions.



The global refinery catalyst market is driven by factors such as growing consumption of petroleum products and rising demand for maintaining high octane figures. The technology developments, environmental regulations and emerging trends will also act as drivers for the global refinery catalyst market.



Some of the major factors inhibiting the growth of this market are increasing manufacturing costs and depleting crude oil reserves. The weakening global economy will also limit the growth of this market. Backward integration and research and development to reduce cost and improve quality of catalysts will also serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global refinery catalyst market.



Some of the key players dominating the global refinery catalyst market are Chevron Lummus Global LLC, BASF Catalyst LLC, Exxon Mobil Corp., W.R. Grace & Co., Shell Global Solutions, Nippon Ketjen Co. Ltd., Omg U.K. Ltd., Haldor Topsoe, Catalytic Distillation Technologies, Albemarle Corp., Intercat, JGC, Kuwait Catalyst Co., Zeolyst and Sinopec Catalyst Co.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



