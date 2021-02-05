New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The worldwide market for transportation fuel is projected to grow in the market. Specific limits and the competition for petroleum and oil-derived products/chemicals are expected to contribute to business growth. Across the oil refining sector, refinery catalysts are being used to increase the quality of petroleum. In addition, increased production of high fuel octane is expected to have a positive effect on the market growth of refinery catalysts, especially in countries such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India, due to strict rules.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Clariant, Arkema, Zeolyst International, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, and Albemarle Corporation, among others.



Market Drivers



Increased near-oil production is projected to fuel market growth in the United States, Russia, China, and Argentina over the projected time frame. Tight restrictions, such as those pertaining to ultra-low sulphur diesel or strict pollution standards in developed economies, are likely to continue to be major factors driving dependence on oil refining catalysts in the oil refining market.



Regional Landscape



In Europe, refineries suffer from poor margins given the cost of production and growing environmental concerns. This regulatory reform in Russia is forecast to expand the catalytic market for refining products. In particular, technological advances in drilling operations and hydraulic drilling are projected to result in an increase in tight oil and shale gas production in nations such as Russia and Ukraine. Increasing supply of shell gas and tight oil would give access for rare metals to steel mills working in Germany, France, and Italy, which is expected to have a greater impact on the catalytic refinery industry.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Refinery Catalysts Market on the basis of Material, Application, and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Zeolites

Metallic

Chemical Compounds

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



FCC Catalysts

Alkylation Catalysts

Hydrotreating Catalysts

Hydrocracking Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Global Refinery Catalysts Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Refinery Catalysts Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Favorable Government Regulations



4.2.2.2. Increasing Refinery Throughput



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Raw Material Volatility And Declining Crude Oil Prices



4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influences



Continued…



