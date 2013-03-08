Refining Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2013 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Refining Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2017 is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the refining industry in Asia Pacific. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned refineries in Asia Pacific. The details of major companies operating in the refining industry in Asia Pacific are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



Scope



- Updated information relating to all active and planned refineries

- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2012, forecast to 2017

- Information on refining, FCC, hydrocracking and coking capacities by refinery and country

- Provides operator information for all active and planned refineries

- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited and SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned refineries in Asia-Pacific

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast refinery and unit capacity data.

- Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Asia-Pacific.



Companies Mentioned



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation PetroChina Company Limited SK Innovation Co., Ltd.



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