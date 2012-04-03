New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Refining Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016"
GlobalData's energy offering, "Refining Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the refining industry in Middle East and Africa. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned refineries in Middle East and Africa. The details of major companies operating in the refining industry in Middle East and Africa are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned refineries
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2011, forecast to 2016
- Information on refining, FCC, hydrocracking and coking capacities by refinery and country
- Provides operator information for all active and planned refineries
- Identifies key trends and issues in the refining industry
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered are National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, Saudi Arabian Oil Company and Kuwait National Petroleum Company
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned refineries in Middle East and Africa
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast refinery and unit capacity data.
- Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Middle East and Africa.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Kuwait National Petroleum Company
