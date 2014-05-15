New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Refining Industry Outlook in North America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the refining industry in North America. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned refineries in North America. The details of major companies operating in the refining industry in North America are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned refineries
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2013, forecast to 2017
- Information on refining, FCC, hydrocracking and coking capacities by refinery and country
- Provides operator information for all active and planned refineries
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned refineries in North America
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast refinery and unit capacity data.
- Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in North America.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Refining Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries
- LNG Industry Outlook in North America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals
- Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2014 - Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals
- LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in North America, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines
- LNG Industry Outlook in Asia, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals
- LNG Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals
- LNG Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals