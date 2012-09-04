New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Refining Industry to 2017 - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa to Emerge as Key Regions for Infrastructure Investments for Capacity Additions". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global refining industry, and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges across the industry. The report provides detailed information and analysis on refining capacities by region and leading countries, upcoming refineries and capacity expansions, market shares of key companies and competitive scenarios in the global refining market to 2017. The report also provides analysis on refinery throughputs and utilization rates, details of key upcoming refinery projects (2012-2017) and the competitive scenario in all five regions across the globe. It also highlights global refining margin trends in the US Gulf Coast, north-western Europe and Singapore markets for the past three years. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed information and analysis on refining capacities by region and leading countries, upcoming refineries and capacity expansions, market shares of key companies, and competitive scenarios in the global refining market to 2017
- Global refining industry growth, capacity additions through new and existing refineries, global petroleum products demand and key global refining industry trends, drivers and challenges are covered in the report
- Includes information on refinery capacities (2000-2017) in the 14 major markets across the globe including China, Japan, India, the Russian Federation, Germany, Italy, the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela
- Analysis of key issues and challenges for refiners in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, as well as South and Central America
- Refinery throughputs and utilization rates (2000-2010), details of key upcoming refinery projects (2012-2017) and competitive scenario (2011) of all the above-mentioned regions
- Global refining margin trends in the US Gulf Coast, north-western Europe and Singapore markets between 2009 and 2012
- Information on active refineries (2000-2011) in major markets across the globe, including China, Japan, India, the Russian Federation, Germany, Italy, the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global refining industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company, BP Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Ecopetrol, ExxonMobil Corporation, Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, NAFTEC S.p.A., National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, Nippon Oil Corporation, OAO Lukoil, Petrochina Company Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Petroleos De Venezuela S.A., Petroleos Mexicanos, Reliance Industries Limited, Repsol YPF, S.A., Rosneft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Aramco, SK Energy Co., Ltd., Total S.A., Valero Energy Corporation
