Refit and Repairs for Offshore Service Vessels Now Offered

Western Australia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- We are in to construction and refit and repair of offshore sea vessels. We have an international personality and a rapidly growing reputation for producing quality, high performance vessels for markets all over globe. Apart from construction we provide various numerable facilities like repairs, training, engineering and construction, metal fitting and fabrication, financial planning and logistical solutions.



Our vast experience in shied building has helped us to be numero uno in vessels refit and repair. Our project experience encouraged us to enter this domain to maintain cost and meet stringent customers deadlines. We are equipped to handle a vast range of refit and repair projects. Our aim is to continue to build their capacity in refit and repair sector. Our future plans are to upgrade our existing facilities for offshore service vessels. Any changes in existing fleet of sea vessels are always welcome.



Our repair department includes: Major Vessel Refit, Turn Key Project Management, Administrative and Logistical Support, Construction Services, Electrical Design and Installation, Mechanical Installation, CNC Plasma Cutting, Engineering and Design Services, Mechanical Repairs. Our team includes smart and well trained engineers with latest information in ship building industry. We can handle almost any challenges from this industry. Our team also focuses on cost cutting to maintain our client’s budget. We provide all facilities at optimum pricing or competitive prices. We aspire to be one of the best in offshore service vessels construction.



About Strategic Marine

Strategic Marine is a experienced Western Australian-owned shipbuilding and engineering company with an international outlook and a rapidly growing reputation for producing quality, high performance boats for markets across the globe.



