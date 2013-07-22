Reflection Medical Spa Announces New Diamond Tip Microderm Treatment

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reflection Medical Spa has announced new diamond tip microderm treatment to reveal more beautiful and healthy skin in clients. This popular treatment involves buffing the skin to remove the top layer of dead skin cells to reveal new, fresh skin growth. This process, known as an “instant facelift,” improves the look and feel of skin instantly. During the process, tiny grains are used to abrade the top layer of the skin, known at the stratum corneum, where most wrinkles and defects are located.



The benefits of microdermabrasion are numerous. Microdermabrasion can remove damage inflicted by UV radiation, aging and even mild scarring. In its early years, the process was considered somewhat dangerous due to the use of aluminum oxide crystals. Now, however, Reflection Medical Spa uses a completely safe diamond-tipped wand that eliminates the danger posed by absorption of aluminum oxide dust. By using the diamond-tipped microdermabrasion method, Reflection Medical Spa is able to control the safety and effectiveness of these treatments and give clients the best possible results.



Dr. Guzman, physician at Reflection Medical Spa, says, “Microdermabrasion is a much safer treatment with the use of diamond-tip machines. Clients no longer have to worry about irritation and medical issues from toxic dust and doctors are better able to control the use of microdermabrasion equipment with this technological advance.”



Reflection Medical Spa provides the best laser hair removal and cosmetic techniques possible. Besides providing cutting-edge hair removal in Cincinnati, Reflection Medical Spa has also introduced a new diamond-tip microderm machine. Reflection Medical Spa offers a full range of cosmetic procedures, including:



- Microdermabrasion using diamond-tip technology

- Injectables including Botox, Juviderm, Belotero and Radiesse

- Laser Peels

- Laser Lipo

- Vein Removal

- Weight control products



Reflection Medical Spa can provide safe and effective treatment for all cosmetic needs in a friendly, professional environment. Thousands of people are discovering laser hair removal in Cincinnati along with other cosmetic treatments. These treatments give clients back their feelings of self-confidence as they see younger, more beautiful skin. While cosmetic procedures including laser hair removal in Cincinnati, Ohio, are important for self-esteem, it is even more important for clients to have safe, effective procedures performed by a professional. Reflection Medical Spa not only provides some of the lowest laser hair removal costs in the area but also guarantees that all procedures are safe and effective.



About Reflection Medical Spa

Reflection Medical Spa is dedicated to providing the Cincinnati area with cost-effective, professional and safe cosmetic treatments. Reflection Medical Spa not only lowers laser hair removal in Cincinnati cost but also provides safe and effective Cincinnati laser hair removal as well as a variety of other cosmetic treatments. Customers who need professional treatments with laser in Cincinnati or who want other types of cosmetic procedures will find that Reflection Medical Spa provides the most professional, safest and most cost-effective treatments available in the area.



