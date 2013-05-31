Reflection Medical Spa Provides Laser Hair Removal

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Reflection Medical Spa is announcing the addition of laser hair removal in Cincinnati . Laser hair removal is one of the most effective and longest-lasting means of removing unsightly or unwanted hair from the face and body. Laser treatments permanent inhibit hair growth, giving lasting, beautiful results.



Laser hair removal involves isolation an area of the skin that is growing unwanted and embarrassing hair. The face, back, chest, underarms and genitals are all common areas of treatment but literally any skin surface can be subjected to hair removal with laser treatments. Professionals can help clients determine the best way to use laser treatments to target unwanted hair growth.



Reflection Medical Spa uses the innovative and virtually painless Cynosure system for the best laser hair removal process possible. Energy is gently emitted that is absorbed by the skin’s melanin in the hair follicles, stunting hair growth. After multiple treatments, hair can no longer grow, leaving skin smooth and soft.



In order to minimize laser hair removal costs, clients are asked to shave the area to be treated prior to arrival at the clinic. Laser hair removal in Cincinnati cost is based on the size of the area to be treated, so clients are asked to consult with professionals in determining the best way to remove unwanted hair.



Once the treatments are completed, clients are left with a beautiful, smooth area free of unwanted hair. While this treatment is “elective,” Reflection Medical Spa staff has found that for some patients it is absolutely essential to remove embarrassing, unsightly and unwanted hair from an emotional standpoint. Many clients leave treatments feeling younger and rejuvenated after taking care of unsightly hair issues.



Reflection Medical Spa can provide Cincinnati laser hair removal for all parts of the body in a safe, effective way. Each client’s needs are different, so a consultation is in order before making the decision to use the services of Reflection Medical Spa for hair removal in Cincinnati. This procedures has produced safe and effective results for thousands of patients who are thrilled with the “before” and “after” difference laser hair removal can make in their bodies and in their lives.



Reflection Medical Spa is a center for total body makeover and rejuvenation. Reflection Medical Spa performs laser hair removal in Cincinnati, Ohio , using the latest and most scientifically-based system, Cynosure. Besides services for laser in Cincinnati, Reflection Medical Spa also offers treatments including chemical peels, fractional skin resurfacing, laser lipo treatments, microderm abrasion and injectable treatments such as Botox and Rejuvaderm. All procedures are performed by a licensed medical professional and are guaranteed to give safe and effective results.



