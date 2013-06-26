Reflections Apartment Homes Encourages Summer Renters to Act Now to View Available Apartments in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The search for cheap apartments in Indianapolis often leads tenants to make decisions based on immediate need. These tenants may take whatever is available at the time and later wish they had more or less space or feel they are paying too much for apartments in Indianapolis . Reflections Apartment Homes currently has apartments for rent in Indianapolis of all sizes and at moderate prices that give residents the best of both worlds: quiet community living in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.



Any apartment guide in Indianapolis will quickly show that most communities offer convenience or good prices but not both. However, Reflections Apartment Homes can offer two-bedroom, three-bedroom and studio apartments in Indianapolis for far less than many other apartment projects and also includes amenities expected with much more expensive complexes.



During the summer, apartment residents are in transition. Many people move during the summer as their children finish the school year or they themselves complete a degree. Many job moves are timed to coincide with summer break.



Therefore, the summer season is traditionally a time when residents leave apartments and others move in. However, the rush usually occurs at the end of the summer as new families move in to start a school year in August or September. Therefore, renting an apartment in June may give prospective tenants the best choice of rentals and the best prices.



Summer is a good time for tenants to secure rentals at Reflections Apartment Homes. Before the fall rush, Reflections has units of every size available. Currently, Reflections Apartment Homes is offering the following units. Each unit has dimensions as follows:



- The Novel—3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1400 square feet

- Renderings I—2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1200 square feet

- Renderings III—2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1200 square feet

- Mirage—2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 950 square feet

- Renderings II—2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1200 square feet

- Images—1 bedroom, 1 bath, 770 square feet

- Musings—Studio, 1 bath, 450 square feet

- Replica—Studio, 1 bath, 450 square feet

- Expressions—Studio, 1 bath, 450 square feet



Reflections Apartment Homes can offer all types of apartments from studios to large, three-bedroom units during the summer transition phase. Prospective residents should visit early to secure the best possible units before the fall rush begins.



About Reflections Apartment Homes

Reflections Apartment Homes offers quality apartments of all sizes at reasonable rental rates. The Reflections Apartment Homes community includes all of the amenities generally associated with much larger rental communities, all located in downtown Indianapolis and convenient to major area locations. Reflections Apartment Homes will quickly become the place that tenants love to call home with spacious, clean apartments, wonderful amenities and good neighbors.



