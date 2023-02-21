Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Overview:



A reflex hammer is a medical instrument used to test deep tendon reflexes, also known as reflexes. These reflexes are spontaneous and rapid movements in response to stimuli and are essential for the evaluation of the nervous system's health. The most common reflexes tested with a reflex hammer include the knee-jerk, ankle-jerk, and biceps reflexes.



The market for reflex hammers has grown significantly in recent years due to the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing incidence of neurological disorders. The increasing geriatric population, the growing number of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, and the increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Reflex Hammer Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The global reflex hammer market is expanding due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from musculoskeletal and neurological illnesses, as well as an increase in patient assessments and awareness. Furthermore, the commercial availability of products is increasing, as is healthcare expenditure for enhancing healthcare services.



The growing number of individuals suffering from musculoskeletal and neurological problems is likely to dominate this market sector.



The reflex hammer's primary function is to identify neurological illnesses ranging from a headache to Alzheimer's disease, stroke, or epilepsy. According to data given by the Texas Department of State Health Services in 2021, Alzheimer's disease affects 6.2 million individuals in the United States, whereas epilepsy affects 3.4 million. Furthermore, with the growing older population, neurological illnesses are the second largest cause of mortality worldwide. This figure appears to be increasing, resulting in increased usage and need for early diagnosis.



Restraints:



Higher prices for reflex hammers are projected to stifle market expansion.



A reflex hammer is a medical equipment used to evaluate reflexes of the deep tendons in order to detect nervous system disorders. Models are frequently supplied with simple reflex testing that provides minimum patient pain. Reflex hammers generally cost between $15 and $60 USD.



Segmentation Analysis:



Reflex Hammer Market is Segmented By Type, End-user



By Type



- Pediatric Hammers

- Buck Style

- Tromner

- Taylor Design

- Babinsky or Rabiner

- Miscellaneous styles



By End-user



- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



The global Reflex Hammer market is moderately competitive with presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include



- US Neurological

- Desco Medical

- MDF Instruments

- J&J Instruments

- Sklar Surgical Instruments

- Kimetec

- Luxamed

- Timesco

- TICARE health

- Invotech Excel.



Regional Analysis:



The North American area accounts for the majority of the worldwide reflex hammer market. The robust growth of technology in the healthcare sector in the United States, the rising burden of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and others, product launches, and rising demand for early diagnosis are all expected to drive market growth in the North American region.



