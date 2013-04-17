Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reform within austerity: UK public sector ICT overview and forecast to 2016-17 market report to its offering

This report summarizes the status of the UK public sector ICT market in 2011-12, and anticipates developments over a five year period to 2016-17. This overview of the market for ICT goods and services across the UK public sector is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time. The report also covers the economic social and political changes that influence the market, and the buying behavior that is shaped by these trends.



The report provides background material on the changing context for those who are already working with public sector clients. Those engaging for the first time with this market will find an outline of market structure, funding flows, major buying units and influencers.



Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This report forecasts ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff. These forecasts include spending on ICT outsourcing and ICT elements of some outsourced business processes. The ICT spending associated with ICT-intensive business process outsourcing is included in these forecasts. Kable examines UK public sector buying behavior across the following seven sub-sectors, which covers market structure, market drivers and initiatives, and forecast spending trends.



Central and devolved government: including both Westminster and the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland;



Local government: which covers local authorities across the whole of the UK, as well as fire and rescue services and various smaller bodies;



Criminal justice: including courts, and offender management;



Police and policing functions;



Health: which covers providers of healthcare services that fall within the public sector;



Education, including schools, further education colleges and higher education institutions;



Transport: including bodies involved in policy development, management of the public transport infrastructure and public sector providers of transport services;



National security and defence: where we take an overall view of security market trends, and forecast ICT expenditure in the defence sector that is not covered within the other sub-sectors.



Two years into its programme of government the coalition continues to wrestle with economic challenges and is already experiencing its fair share of events. Recovery of the economy has not been as sustained or as marked as the government hoped. Government forecasts for growth did not materialize as planned, and instead the economy hit a double-dip recession, which resulted in the chancellor of the exchequer announcing an extension of austerity measures.



The intended reforms of the NHS within n the Health and Social Care Bill continue to be opposed by a majority of clinicians and their professional bodies, which has kept the government in an energy-sapping battle of wills with the very doctors they seek to support. The events that triggered the Leveson enquiry into phone hacking and into relations between the press, politicians and civil servants, together with the proceedings of the enquiry itself, have exposed the actions of individual ministers and the prime minister himself to forensic scrutiny. While the coalition remains stable, it is under pressure and the strains between the coalition partners are beginning to tell. In the circumstances, the coalition's appetite for headline-grabbing far-reaching reforms is diminished, and for large-scale ICT programmes it is virtually non-existent.



Capita, Wipro, Equiniti Group, BT, Virgin Media Business, Cable and Wireless, Level 3, Global Crossing, Siemens, Cpaita Business Services, Eircom, Fujitsu, Kcom, Logicalis, MDNX, Thales, Updata, 2e2, Airwave Solutions, Azzurri Communications, Cassidian UK, CSC Computer Sciences, Computacenter, Daisy Communications, Easynet Global Services, Everything Everywhere, Freedom Communications, Icom Holdings, NextiraOne, PageOne Communications, Phoenix IT Group, Siemens Communications, Specialist Computer Centre, Telefonica UK, Telent Technology Services, Thales UK, Uniworld Communications, Vodafone, Oracle, Ident1, Arqiva, HP, Capgemini, IBM, Dell, Atos, Microsoft, Cisco, Northgate, Steria Research Machine, Serco, iSoft, Sun Microsystems, The

Listening Company, Intelenet



