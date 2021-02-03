New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Global Refractories Market is expected to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for the product from the iron & steel industry is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. These are the key materials used by the steel industry in the internal linings of furnaces for the production of iron and steel, in vessels for holding and carrying metal and slag, in furnaces for heating steel prior to further processing, and in the stacks through which hot gases are conducted. Refractories are also essential for the safe operation of the processes.



Increasing demand for refractories in cement production is anticipated to fuel product demand in the upcoming years. Refractories play an instrumental role in both the lining of the high volume static equipment areas, which includes a modern pre-calciner kiln system and the rotary kiln lining. The robustness of the rotary kiln brick lining usually determines the operating duration of a kiln.



Additionally, growing demand for non-ferrous metals that are used for producing castings for the automotive, aerospace, construction, medical, and electrical industries are expected to boost the global product demand.



The laying of stringent regulations regarding the usage and disposal of the product, owing to the emission of volatile organic compounds gas may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Refractories market and profiled in the report are:



Imerys, Vesuvius, Krosaki Harima Corporation, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Corning Incorporated, Shinagawa Refractories, Coorstek Incorporated, Chosun Refractories, and Calderys Refractories Limited, among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Chemical Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Basic

Acidic

Neutral



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Bricks & Shapes

Monolithics & Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Metallurgy

Energy & Chemicals

Glass & Ceramic

Cement

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Refractories market and its competitive landscape.



