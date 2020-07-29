Refractories Market Worth $26.3 Billion by 2023 : Leading Players in RHI Magnesita, Vesuvius PLC, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Shinagawa Refractories, Saint-Gobain

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- The report "Refractories Market by Form (Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories), Alkalinity (Acidic & Neutral. Basic), End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" The refractories market is projected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2023. The refractories market is expected to grow from USD 23.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.5%. The growth of the refractories market is attributed to the growing iron & steel, glass, non-ferrous industries.



View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refractories-market-222632393.html



The unshaped refractories market is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on form, the refractories market has been segmented into shaped refractories and unshaped refractories. Unshaped Refractories is projected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The demand for unshaped refractories is high due to its efficiency in various applications in the cement, glass and ceramic industry because of its significant properties such as respective chemical inertness, mechanical integrity, abrasion resistance, and thermal shock resistance at high temperatures.



The growing demand from glass and ceramic industries are expected to drive the market for acidic & neutral refractories during the forecast period.

Based on Alkalinity, the refractories market has been segmented into acidic & neutral and basic refractories. Acidic and basic refractories are projected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The demand for acidic & neutral is high due to its major use in glass and ceramic industries. Its low cost and ability to withstand high temperature with supper quality thermal shock resistance further augment s the growth of its market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222632393



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the refractories market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for refractories market, in terms of both value and volume. High economic growth, growing construction and automotive sectors, cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, agreements/collaborations, expansions, and a global shift in the production capacity from the developed markets to the emerging markets are the major factors leading to the growth of the refractories market in the region. China leads the refractories market in APAC. The consumption of refractories in the country is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growth of the construction and automotive industries in the region.



RHI Magnesita N.V. (Austria), Vesuvius PLC (UK), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK), CoorsTek Incorporated (US), HarbisonWalker International (US), Imerys SA (France), and Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the key players operating in the refractories market.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=222632393



Recent Developments :

- In August 2018, Saint- Gobain acquired German company HKO Group (Germany) that provides a complete range of very high temperature thermal insulation and fire protection solutions. With this acquisition, Saint Gobain entered the high temperature thermal insulation markets.

- In August 2018, HarbisonWalker International inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in South Point, Ohio. This plant is especially dedicated towards the manufacturing of monolithic refractories.

- In July 2018, Vesuvius plc under its brand name Foseco launched its new product namely Novel SCK. This product is specifically dedicated for hand moulding process. The SCK feeding system is designed for use in iron and steel foundries.

- In July 2018, CoorsTek has announced the opening of its new R&D center in Uden, Netherlands. This R&D center is responsible for developing technical ceramic capabilities to support CoorsTek's customers. This center will closely work with CoorsTek R&D team in US and Japan.

- In June 2018, Vesuvius plc under its brand name Foseco launched its new product namely TRIAD Z-189, the lining material is based on white fused alumina with additions of silicon carbide and carbon. This material is specifically formulated to cope with demanding applications in cupola furnace melting.



Critical questions the report answers:

- What are the upcoming hot bets for the refractories market?

- What are the market dynamics for different forms of refractories?

- What are the market dynamics for different end-use industries of refractories?

- Who are the major manufacturers of refractories?

- What are the major factors impacting market growth during the forecast period?



Request Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222632393



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com