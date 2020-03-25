Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global refracturing market is expected to grow remarkably because of the increasing demand for fossil fuels to serve various purposes such as gasoline for automobiles, natural gas and heating oil for generating electricity, and as jet fuel. Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, "Refracturing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Reservoirs (Shale, Coal Bed Methane (CBM), Tight Reservoirs) and Geography Forecast till 2026," estimates the rising demand for fossil fuel to promote the market growth during the forecast period.



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the refracturing market. This includes important aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and opportunities. It also catalogs significant players operating in the market and their prime trajectories. Recent innovations are also listed in the report that will help vendors to invest accordingly and have a strong foothold in the competition during the forecast period.



List of the companies operating in the refracturing market include:



Weatherford

Baker Hughes

GE company

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Halliburton

Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Schlumberger

Comitt Well Solutions LLC

Apache Corporation



As per the report, the refracturing market trends include the classification on the basis of location, reservoirs, and geography. With respect to location, the market is bifurcated into offshore and onshore. On the basis of reservoirs, the market is categorized into tight reservoirs, coal bed methane (CBM), and shale.



"Rise in Production of Oil and Gas to Propel Growth"



The increasing demand for energy for consumption is a major factor adding to the refracturing market growth. There is a surge in demand for fossil fuels to serve various purposes, and this need is accelerating rampantly on a worldwide basis. The rise in need to operate different electrically operated manufacturing units, plants, industrial and automotive operations has prompted companies to look for favorable options to recover fossil fuels up to the maximum possibilities.



The by-products of oil and gas are also used readily in the manufacturing of polymers, plastics, fertilizers, waxes, paints, lubricants, and other chemicals. The above factors are expected to promote the growth of the refracturing market in the coming years. Besides this, other factors estimated to help increase the refracturing market size includes the rise in the production of oil and gas, increasing investments in rising economies, and the strengthening of aging oil fields or wells.



On the flip side, factors such as high-temperature interventions may pose a challenge to the overall growth of the refracturing market. Moreover, the volatile price of oil and stringent regulations imposed on energy and power activities may cause hindrance to the growth of the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the discovery of new offshore ores and the rising demand for well assess systems in the subsea are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast years.



"Right Revenues Generation from the U.S. to help North America Emerge Dominant"



Geographically, the market is functioning in five regions namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is anticipated to hold a major portion of the refracturing market share, owing to high revenue generation from the U.S. This is further attributable to the optimum investments for developing strategies to successfully perform the refracturing job, and the advent of technology to serve such purposes.



On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness remarkable growth on account of the rising demand for energy from developing nations, and the surge in production and exploration activities to meet the energy needs. Besides this, the Latin America market is projected to witness promising growth owing to the considerable irregular reserves present in the region.



