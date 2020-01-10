Refresh Celebrates New Year by Launching Bucks Biggest Weight Loss Challenge

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- As a new year begins and men and women throughout the Newtown and Yardley, PA, areas search for weight loss programs to help them shed those extra holiday pounds and pursue a healthier lifestyle in 2020, Refresh is excited to announce the return of the popular Bucks Biggest Weight Loss Challenge.



Beginning on Monday, January 13, 2020, the Bucks Biggest Weight Loss Challenge is a 12-week program that offers participants cash and prizes, in addition to a potentially life-changing opportunity. The participant with the highest percentage of weight lost after 90 days will win the grand prize, while runners-up will be awarded additional prizes.



To aid them in their weight loss efforts, participants in the Bucks Biggest Weight Loss Challenge will receive a customized, professional program designed and monitored by a physician.



First, the Refresh medical staff will perform full blood work to get a clear picture of the individual's overall wellness, including inflammation and vitamin and hormone levels. Then, participants will undergo counseling to determine a plan for their hydration, nutrition, and exercise moving forward, as well as expert advice to troubleshoot medical challenges along the way. Additionally, participants can rev up their metabolisms with body boosting shots and detoxify their bodies with IV hydration therapy.



Throughout the course of the program, participants will have access to support via small group sessions, "contests within the contest" to keep them inspired and motivated, a healthy living blog filled with workout tips and nutritious recipes, and even life coaching services to help guide them toward their goals.



Individuals who resolve to lose weight at the start of every new year but have yet to find success can register for the Bucks Biggest Weight Loss Challenge and discover a whole new set of tools to make 2020 their best year yet. Registration is $500, including entrance fee, and interested parties can register by visiting Refresh at 139 N. State Street in Newtown, PA, 18940.



To find out more information about the Bucks Biggest Weight Loss Challenge, please call 215-876-0512, email info@refreshwellness.net, or visit the Refresh website at www.refreshwellness.net.



About Refresh Integrative Medicine & Aesthetics:

Refresh is a full-service treatment center located in Newtown, PA, where men and women of all ages can heal their bodies, inside and out, and find the tools to look and feel their very best. Under the direction of Dr. Lori Gerber, a Board Certified Physician, Refresh offers a comprehensive, innovative approach to beauty, weight loss, and overall wellness that helps each client realize his or her unique potential. From medical grade aesthetic treatments to life coaching services, Refresh provides a path toward better living.



