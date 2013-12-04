Refresher on Hydration Requirements

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Eat well, exercise daily, drink more water – these are staples of advice on wellness from physicians, personal trainers, wellness coaches, and even people on the street. Eating well gives the body energy, exercise improves muscle tone and physical fitness, and water hydrates. But how much water do we need to stay hydrated, and what is the importance of hydration when we get water from food sources or other drinks like milk, juice, or sports drinks?



Even if a person doesn’t sweat during the day, the body is constantly losing water through breathing, using the restroom, and replacement of blood cells. Water flushes toxins from the system, protects sensitive tissues inside the nose and mouth, and helps the body systems function at optimal levels.



To maintain adequate hydration levels, it is recommended that men consume approximately 13 cups (3 liters) of fluids daily, and women consume 9 cups (2.2 liters). Hydration needs can vary by age, climate, and activity level however, so if a person is more active or lives in a warmer climate, this level can go up. For every 15 to 20 minutes of activity, a person should consume an additional half to one cup of fluids to compensate for fluid lost.



Fluids are recommended, but to ultimately control calories and maximize body function, water should be the primary source of hydration. It can be sweetened with lemon or other fruits, which will provide additional nutrients, but there is no substitute for it when it comes to replacing fluid lost and replenishing body systems.



When making lifestyle changes, this is often the easiest one to adapt. Consume water before a meal, or even purchase a glass with a straw to carry around when on the go. No matter how it’s consumed, water will increase hydration and overall satiety while improving wellness and maximizing body function.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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