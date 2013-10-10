Refreshing and Healthy Tea for Every Morning with Teasyteas

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Tea holds the “Health Card” says most of people. Is that really true? Yes, this statement is true with teasyteas.com. Teas have a very beautiful history, over 5,00 years ago there was divine framer named as Emperor Sheng Nong, who discovered the green tea benefits not only this but also he wrote the book “The Herbal Canon of Sheng Nong”, in which he declared that tea as an antidote which kills around 72 kinds of poisonous.



The teasyteas provide many sorts of tea like:



Black Tea – The black tea is famous for their strong flavor and the aroma it gives. The main reason behind it is that it is fully oxidized before they are fired, which increases its’ strong zest.



Earl Grey -This Earl Grey is completely a natural and eco-friendly cup. It infuses high-quality planting with a hint of bergamot which is rich in taste whether one would like to take it with or without sugar.



Fruit Tea – As its’ name suggests this fruit tea is prepared from the juice or essence of fruit which is rich in taste and its aroma is breathe taking. Many other teas are there which are completely eco-friendly and healthy.



The Teasyteas is a place where one will get all kinds of teas. One of the key things about them is that, no one has to wait in long queue for their number but by just visiting their sites and according to the niche just clack it and order it.



About Teasyteas

Teasyteas was founded by Marshall Malone. Anyone can take a sip of favorite tea like green, Oolong, black, herbal, fruit and Rooibos tea because they provides shipping services via USPS which hundred percent secure and safe and over more than 11,000 satisfied customers they have.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

State: Alabama

Country:USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address:

Zip Code: 36532

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: www.teasyteas.com