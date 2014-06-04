Refreshing and Tasty "Bulletproof Energy Drinks" Seeks $300,000 via Crowdfunding Through RocketHub Page to Help the Wounded Warriors at Fisher House Foundation

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Bulletproof Energy is a great tasting energy drink. It’s clear, clean and refreshing, with no nasty after taste. Bulletproof Energy would like to help their troops and wounded veterans, one can at a time.



They are the only drink selected to be an official energy drink partner of the Fisher House.



Features of Bullet Proof Energy Drink:

-Available in Two flavors

-Zero Preservatives

-Great Taste

-Rich with Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, B12, B5, B3

-Low Niacin

-No artificial flavors or colors

-Use of real sugar and...

-No high fructose corn syrup



Bulletproof has come up with exclusive shirts and die-cut stickers to help wounded warriors and their families. The sticker is approximately 4×6 and is die-cut.



Bulletproof Energy shirts are very comfortable, tagless, Hanes 5.2 oz ComfortSoft Cotton T-Shirt. 100% preshrunk ComfortSoft cotton, Double-needle coverseamed neck, Taped shoulder-to-shoulder, and Tag-free neck label.



This campaign ends on 07/02/14 04:00 AM EDT.



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