Refreshing and Tasty "Bulletproof Energy Drinks" Seeks $300,000 via Crowdfunding Through RocketHub Page to Help the Wounded Warriors at Fisher House Foundation

Join the Bulletproof Energy Drinks ARMY and support their wounded troops.
Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Bulletproof Energy is a great tasting energy drink. It’s clear, clean and refreshing, with no nasty after taste. Bulletproof Energy would like to help their troops and wounded veterans, one can at a time.
They are the only drink selected to be an official energy drink partner of the Fisher House.
Features of Bullet Proof Energy Drink:
-Available in Two flavors
-Zero Preservatives
-Great Taste
-Rich with Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, B12, B5, B3
-Low Niacin
-No artificial flavors or colors
-Use of real sugar and...
-No high fructose corn syrup
Bulletproof has come up with exclusive shirts and die-cut stickers to help wounded warriors and their families. The sticker is approximately 4×6 and is die-cut.
Bulletproof Energy shirts are very comfortable, tagless, Hanes 5.2 oz ComfortSoft Cotton T-Shirt. 100% preshrunk ComfortSoft cotton, Double-needle coverseamed neck, Taped shoulder-to-shoulder, and Tag-free neck label.
This campaign ends on 07/02/14 04:00 AM EDT.
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