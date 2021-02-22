New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Refrigerant Compressor Market is expected to reach USD 21.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A Refrigeration Compressor withdraws refrigerant from the evaporator at relatively low pressure, compresses it and then releases it to the condenser where it is cooled. The refrigerant is then moved to the expansion valve and the evaporator before being compressed again. Refrigerant compressors are used for air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumping applications.



Growing demand for air-conditioning in developing countries is a significant driver of the refrigerant compressor market. It is a crucial part of the refrigeration sector owing to its increasing use for both human comforts as well as industrial processes such as information technology, biotechnology, etc. According to various studies conducted independently, inappropriate ambient temperatures can have a negative effect on the efficiency of the workforce, thereby influencing productivity and causing economic losses. It has been found that in the UK, EUR 15.70 billion are lost every year as a result of inappropriate temperatures. There has been a significant rise in the air-conditioning in the developing economies, which in turn would lead to high demand for refrigerant compressors.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Refrigerant Compressor market and profiled in the report are:



Bitzer SE, Dorin SPA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GMCC Company, Panasonic Corporation, LG, Daikin, Ramco, Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., and Frascold SPA among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Reciprocating Compressor

Screw Compressor

Centrifugal Compressor

Rotary Compressor

Scroll Compressor

Others



Refrigerant Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



CO2

Propane

HFCs

Ammonia

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Domestic

Commercial



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Logistics & Transportation

Automotive

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Refrigerant Compressor market and its competitive landscape.



