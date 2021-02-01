New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The Global Refrigerants Market is forecast to reach USD 37.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand from the air-conditioner, refrigerator, and other electronics appliances manufacturing industries. The eco-friendly segments are driving the market growth as the consumers and the manufacturers are being concerned with global warming and ozone layer depletion caused by the non-eco-friendly segment.



The air conditioner segment had the highest market share of 38.2% in the year 2018. Global warming is increasing the average surface temperature of Earth and the consumers from the developing economy are slowly being capable of affording an air conditioner. The temperate and desert regions in the world are mostly adopting the air conditioner and the refrigerators at a large scale.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Refrigerants market and profiled in the report are:



Daikin Industries, Ltd., Asahi Glass Corporation, The Chemours Company, Sinochem Group, Honeywell International Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Airgas Refrigerants Inc., Linde Group, Mexichem, SRF Limited.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type of Refrigerants Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



CFCs

HCFCs

HFCs

Hydrocarbons

Inorganic Refrigerants

Mixtures



Geographical Impact Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Eco-Friendly

Non Eco-Friendly



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Air Conditioners

Refrigerators

Chillers

Heat Pumps

Electronics Devices



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Refrigerants market and its competitive landscape.



