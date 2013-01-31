Refrigerated and Frozen Food Magazine Profiles Seegrid Walkie Staker Product Introduction

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- In the current issue of Refrigerated & Frozen Food magazine, extraordinary new products introduced at ProMat 2013 were profiled, including Seegrid’s newest robotic industrial truck, the GWS35 Walkie Stacker.



According to the editor of Refrigerated and Frozen Food magazine, “The GWS35 is a 3,500-pound walkie stacker built on an off-the-shelf Class III walkie stacker chassis and equipped with Seegrid’s vision-guided autonomous navigation system. The GWS35 is a forked robot and takes palletized or racked loads from elevated positions for stacking and racking. The walkie stacker can be used in manufacturing and warehouse environments without the need for wire, laser, tape or magnet. Ideal applications for the walkie stacker include kitting, end-of-line, staging and replenishment.”



The GWS35 is equipped with power steering, making it easy for operators to maneuver and train routes. With Seegrid’s WalkThruThenWork technology, the GWS35 is set up in hours, and routes can be quickly and easily modified to accommodate product flow changes.



Seegrid used ProMat 2013 as the perfect location to officially launch the GWS35 Walkie Stacker because it was the premier showcase of material handling, supply chain and logistics solutions in North America. The show was designed to offer productivity solutions and information by showcasing the products and services of over 800 leading material handling and logistics providers.



Seegrid was the top ProMat vote getter for the One Minute to Connect video contest for the second year in a row.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



