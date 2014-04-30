Refrigerated Display Cases Market Is Growing at 9.6% CAGR During Forecast Period 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Refrigerated Display Cases (Plug-in and Remote) Market(RDCs) globally is forecast to reach USD 16,283.4 million by 2019. The market growth is driven by increased demand for replacement and new equipments from retail sector across the globe. Use of RDCs as merchandisers and storage alternatives is seen as an emerging trend and is expected to drive the market growth in near future.



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The global RDCs market was valued at USD 8,780.3 million in 2012 and is expected to almost double in next six years. Proliferation of retail network and rise in consumer spending on convenience products, coupled with development of improved and technologically advanced refrigeration systems, is influencing the way refrigerated display cases are being adopted across the 'food and beverage' and retail industry. Biomedical sector too is seeing increased usage of sophisticated display cases with critical temperature control features.



The global RDCs market growth is forecast to be driven by demand for plug-in or self-contained systems as compared to remote systems. Features such as capital cost saving, freedom to move them as per store layout, reduced time to install, and low turn-around time for new stores, are helping in large scale adoption of plug-ins against remote RDCs, which are preferred by large size stores or those with limited floor space. On the basis of product design, 'vertical - front open' RDCs are estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period 2013 - 2019, accounting for 67.8% of global RDCs market growth. Horizontal or island RDCs and other types (semi-vertical/hybrid) are forecast to record comparatively slow growth. The demand for vertical RDCs is primarily driven by benefits such as low floor-space requirement and more display space (per unit area of floor space).



Across different geographical regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to see fastest growth and grow with a CAGR of 11.3% during forecast period. The retail sector and hotel industry in the region is seeing many expansion projects coming up and is thus driving the demand for new equipments. Economic growth and rise in consumer disposable income in the region is further supporting market growth in the region by pushing up the demand for convenience products (frozen food and beverage items).



The global RDCs market is currently concentrated with both global and regional players competing intensely. Faced with operational challenges such as high investment and dropping profit margins, players in developed markets of North America and Europe are pushing to expand to low cost manufacturing hubs in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Africa/Latin America. Asia-Pacific and Africa/Latin America regions are also seen as high potential target market for growth during the forecast period. Proximity to target market is also helping in minimizing the turnaround time and logistic cost, thus giving price advantage for manufacturers. Companies such as Frigoglass, Hoshizaki International, Dover Corporation, Manitowoc Company, Inc., and United Technologies Corporation are among leading players, who command competitive market revenue shares. Mergers and acquisitions, strengthening of distribution network, and alliance with retail giants are some of the strategies followed by players to mitigate the competition in the market.



The market has been segmented as follows:



Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Product Type (refrigeration system):



-Plug-in (self-contained)

-Remote



Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Product Design:



-Vertical - front open

-Horizontal - top open (island)

-Others (Hybrid/semi-vertical)



Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Geography:



-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of World (RoW)



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