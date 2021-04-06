Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Glasses Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2021-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Global Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Glasses Market: Snapshot



A copious number of regional and international companies are trying to surge ahead of one another in the global refrigerated display cases (RDC) glasses market leveraging multi-pronged strategies. Carefully-considered acquisitions and mergers to expand geographical footprints, addition of new services, and offering cost competitive and technologically advanced products are some such popular strategies. This makes the market highly competitive and fragmented in nature.



The swiftly expanding frozen foods market and the increasing food supply chain is primarily serving to increase growth in the global refrigerated display cases (RDC) market. Apart from that, technological progress, leading to emergence of low-emission and anti-reflective coatings have also led to the sales of RDC glasses.



As per a TMR report, the volume in the global refrigerated display case (RDC) glasses market will likely rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth 187,525 million square meter by 2025.



Double Glazed Glasses Dominate Market Due to Greater Effectiveness



The global refrigerated display cases (RDC) glasses market can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon the type of design, for example, the market can be split into single glazed glass and double glazed glass. While the single glazed glass is made from a single pane of glass, the double glazed glasses are made from two separate pieces of glass, separated by a vacuum, which acts as an insulative barrier. Because of the vacuum space in-between, the double glazed glasses are 80% to 100 % more efficient than single glazed glasses. This also accounts for their greater uptake and larger share in the market. The double glazed glasses are projected to maintain their leading share in the years ahead as well on the back of solid demand from different industries.



Retail and Food Processing Industry Catapult Asia Pacific Market to Fore



From a geographical standpoint, the global refrigerated display cases (RDC) glasses market is dominated by Asia Pacific. Both in terms of volume and growth pace, the market in the region is ahead of others. This is because of a burgeoning retail and food processing industry which are primarily responsible for the sale of refrigerated display casess (RDC). Such commercial consumers are increasingly preferring energy efficient technological equipment to save on operating costs. In the years ahead too, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to make impressive progress by clocking a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 and 2025 to become worth 69.55 billion square meter by 2025. This is mainly on account of the proliferation of cold chain, food retail industry, strict regulations pertaining to food safety, and technologically superior products. China and India are main drivers of growth in Asia Pacific.



In terms of volume, North America trails Asia Pacific. Although it is expected to expand at a relatively slower pace of 5.6% in the forecast period, it will likely retain its second position by growing the volume to 53.08 billion square meter by 2025. Europe too is predicted to witness a slower growth compared to Asia Pacific. Between 2017 and 2025, the market in the region will grow at 5.4% to become 40.93 billion square meter.



Some of the prominent participants operating in the global refrigerated display cases (RDC) glasses market are Beverage-Air Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Hussman International, ISA Italy S.r.l., Kysor/Warren (Lennox International), Metalfrio Solutions S.A., SRC Refrigeration, and REMIS GmbH. Some of the glass makers, coating providers, glass processing, door assembly, retrofitting companies in the market include Anthony (a Dover Company), Guardian Glass, Schott AG, GroGlass, Glacier Door Systems, Styleline Doors, Falkberg, and Thermoseal Industries.



