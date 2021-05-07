Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Refrigerated Transportation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, KUEHNE + NAGEL. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2027.



Summary

About Refrigerated Transportation

Refrigerated transportation refers to temperature-controlled freight shipping of perishable products, throughout the supply chain. analysts forecast the global refrigerated transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refrigerated transportation market for Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of refrigerated transportation across several end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

Global Refrigerated Transportation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

- C.H. Robinson Worldwide

- DB Schenker

- Deutsche Post DHL Group

- FedEx

- KUEHNE + NAGEL



Market driver

- Rising initiatives and programs to promote cold chain

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

- Rising operational difficulties with increased governmental regulations and policies

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

- Increased adoption of sustainable initiatives

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

- What will the market size be in and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

- Market ecosystem

- Market characteristics

- Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

- Market definition

- Market sizing 2017

- Market size and forecast 2020-2026

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

- Bargaining power of buyers

- Bargaining power of suppliers

- Threat of new entrants

- Threat of substitutes

- Threat of rivalry

- Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

- Segmentation by mode of transportation

- Comparison by mode of transportation

- Land – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Waterways – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Airways – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Market opportunity by mode of transportation

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

- Segmentation by end-user

- Comparison by end-user

- Food and beverages industry – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Healthcare industry – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Other industries – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

- Geographical segmentation

- Regional comparison

- Americas – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2026

- Key leading countries

- Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



....Continued



