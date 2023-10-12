NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Refrigerated Vending Machine Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Refrigerated Vending Machine market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) (United States), Rhea Vendors Group (Italy), Azkoyen Group (Spain), Selecta (Switzerland), Lavazza (Italy), Autonumis (United Kingdom), Express Vending (United Kingdom), Coffetek (United Kingdom) and Bianchi Vending Group (Italy).



Definition: Refrigeration is the process of removing excess heat from a source or material and transferring it to the surrounding environment in order to keep the temperature lower than its surroundings. Commercial refrigeration equipment is used to preserve food such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and other similar products by maintaining a temperature range of 30°C to -40°C and increasing the product's shelf life. Replacement of existing equipment with energy efficient and sustainable technology equipment is expected to account for a larger share of the refrigerator market in the near future. Some refrigeration equipment is specially designed to rapidly reduce the temperature of hot food from around 90 degrees Celsius to as low as 30 degrees Celsius in order to eliminate the threat of spoilage.



18 March 2022, Autonumis, a UK specialist in the production of refrigerated products and vending machines, has been acquired by South African-headquartered automation firm, Directech.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for the Refrigerated Vending Machines from the Office Places

Consumers Demands of Fast and Easy Products Service



Market Trends:

Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Vending Machines such as Touch Screen Menu Installation and Card or Mobile Payment Options



Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Increasing Demand from the Public Transport Hubs



The Global Refrigerated Vending Machine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Application (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,, Food & Restro Bars, Hospitals, Food and Beverage Retail, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Operating Mode (Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual), Payment Mode (Coins, Swiping Card, Paper Money) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Global Refrigerated Vending Machine market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



