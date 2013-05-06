Refrigeration Appliances in China - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Refrigeration Appliances in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Registering volume and current value growth of 2% and 5% respectively, refrigeration appliances suffered from a huge deceleration from the robust growth in 2011. The slow-down was largely attributed to multiple factors, such as the withdrawal of the Household Appliance Trade-In Subsidy Programme at the end of 2011 and the Rural Household Appliance Subsidy Programme at the end of 2012. These two subsidies, especially the latter, had drastically boosted the domestic sales of consumer appliances...
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
