Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Refrigeration Appliances in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- In 2013 German consumers continued to perceive energy-efficiency as one of the most important purchasing criteria for refrigeration appliances. This had two reasons: firstly, consumers were eager to take advantage of the cost-saving benefits that energy-efficient products offer them; secondly, the number of environmentally- conscious consumers increased significantly due to the support of the government and the media. The EU labelling system for major appliances therefore had a positive impact on volume sales of refrigeration appliances in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate maintained its leading position in refrigeration appliances with a solid volume share in 2013. The leading German player, as the brand owner of Bosch and Siemens, enjoys an exceedingly good reputation in terms of its quality and functionality. It was followed by Liebherr International, holding a volume share of 15% in 2013. Ranked third within refrigeration appliances in Germany in 2013 was Whirlpool Corp, with a share of 9% in volume terms.
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Industry Prospects
The projected decline in the overall German population over the forecast period, with an expected decline in the overall penetration rate of refrigeration appliances, will be likely to limit volume growth. The anticipated reduced demand will leave the category dependent on replacement sales over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Refrigeration Appliances industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Refrigeration Appliances industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Refrigeration Appliances in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Refrigeration Appliances in Germany?
- What are the major brands in Germany?
- What is the preferred refrigeration capacity size?
- What are the growth prospects for fridge freezers over the medium term?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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