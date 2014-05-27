Fast Market Research recommends "Refrigeration Appliances in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Refrigeration appliances increased by 3% in retail volume terms in 2013. The growth was driven primarily by the continued trend towards energy saving as consumers were encouraged to replace their old units. The upcoming VAT rate increase, which raises the tax rate from 5% to 8% in 2014 and 10% in 2015, also stimulated replacement demand for units such as refrigeration appliances, as consumers looked for savings on the tax they pay on big-ticket items.
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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