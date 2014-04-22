Fast Market Research recommends "Refrigeration Appliances in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- As a result of a dampened macroeconomic environment, unchanged interest rate, subdued global growth and domestic economic developments, the property market continues to remain constrained. High levels of household indebtedness, credit impairments and rising utility and fuel costs remain the key obstacles to mortgage growth. Since the demand for refrigeration appliances is influenced by the demand for property, the subdued growth of the property market therefore, has manifested itself in the...
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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