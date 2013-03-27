Refrigerator Repair Specialist Provides Affordable Refrigerator Repairs in the Palm Beach Area, Starting at 65.00

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Refrigerator Repair Specialists is the leading provider of residential and commercial refrigerator repairs in the West Palm Beach area. They specialize in leaking, buzzing, and broken refrigerators and freezers. If it cools something they can fix it.



Refrigerator Repair Specialists knows that when your refrigerator is not operating properly it is too costly to wait until morning to have it repaired. That is why they are available to their customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide emergency in home refrigerator repair and commercial repairs. They can even fix wine coolers, ice machines, walk-in coolers and freezers.



You receive the highest quality of service at Refrigerator Repair Specialists as all of their technicians are licensed and insured. None of their work is contracted out and all of their products come directly from the manufacturer, unlike many of their competitors. They offer a full 30 day guarantee on all of their work. In addition to up to a one year warranty on all of their parts.



A consultation with a refrigerator repair specialist is only $65 for in home refrigerator repair, and free if they perform services. They repair any make and model of refrigerators, coolers, and freezers on the market. Their technicians travel with fully stocked vans and can do on the spot repairs for any emergency that might arise.



“Our service comes with a 100% satisfactory guarantee. Unlike other companies our service call is always free with the repair. We have the most competitive prices in Palm Beach County. Our employees are experienced, professional, and honest technicians. We provide in-home service and we have flexible service windows.” Refrigerator Repair Specialist Founder, Arnold Jennings



About Refrigerator Repair Specialist

Refrigerator Repair Specialist has been servicing West Palm Beach for more than 10 years. They also provide services throughout Palm Beach County including North Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Island, Jupiter, Wellington, Lake Worth, Boynton, Boca Raton and Manalapan. To schedule a estimate or for a last minute repair please call 561-667-8377.



Media Contact:

Michelle

561-667-8377

E-mail: michelle@westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com

http://westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/