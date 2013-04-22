Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Refurbished Imaging Medical Equipment Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

Refurbished Imaging Medical Equipment market has witnessed a healthy growth in the recent past and will continue to do so in coming years. Lower cost of refurbished equipments and increasing occurrence of lifestyle diseases are the major drivers for the growth of refurbished imaging equipments.

The report begins with macro economic indicators whereby the basic economic indicators have been depicted. In the introduction section market size of medical equipments in India has been estimated. It also gives the segmentation of the medical equipment market. The introduction section clearly shows both medical equipment markets in general and imaging equipment market in particular is poised to grow at a healthy rate. In the market overview section an overview of the refurbished medical equipments has been provided. A flowchart has been provided to explain how refurbished equipments are bought by hospitals. It also enumerates the checklist for refurbished equipments. Further, the report highlights the different types of ways equipments are refurbished. Thereafter, factors which affect the purchase of refurbished equipment have been listed. Also sourcing of refurbished equipments has been explained. The market overview section also explains the factors which sellers must emphasize on while selling refurbished equipments. Thereafter, the various strategies adopted by refurbished equipment sellers have been explained. Subsequently markets size of refurbished medical equipment such as MRI, CT, X ray, USG and mammography is provided (both in value terms and volume wise). The market for each of these equipments has been explained along with necessary insights and value additions.

In the next section market characteristics of refurbished imaging medical equipments has been listed. This section explains how refurbished equipments lead to quick return on investments. At the same time doctors express serious concern over quality of refurbished equipments which might affect the treatment quality. Patients might be adversely affected. Sometimes refurbished equipments suffer from poor after sales service resulting in disruption of services. Rapid technology up-gradation has also resulted in the growth of refurbished equipments in India. Hospitals prefer to buy refurbished equipment as they get a relatively new machine at a fraction of the price. Moreover people are sometimes unaware whether the device is new or refurbished and they are driven only by price-has also resulted in the growth of refurbished imaging medical equipment.

The competition section begins with a Porters five forces model which analyses the dynamics of the market. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section offers strategic recommendations for the players in the refurbished imaging medical equipment market. For each of the companies a SWOT analysis has been provided.



