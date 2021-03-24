Regain QuickBooks Access Even with a Forgotten or Unknown Password

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- In order to maintain the integrity of QuickBooks data, users are required to change the password every 90 days.



If users have multiple online accounts, it could be a challenge remembering the password for each account. To that effect, the QuickBooks Password Reset Tool resets QuickBooks login password and guarantees the safety and security of auser's login credentials.



To download the Password Reset tool, the ownership of the QuickBooks company file must be verified and authenticated. A form detailing the complete name of the registered user, phone number linked to the QuickBooks account, 15-digit QuickBooks license number, email address registered with the QuickBooks account and the zip code of the registered business location would be required.



Sometimes users complain of errors such as "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently."



E-Tech's Password Recovery Service will recover or reset the password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator.



This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk