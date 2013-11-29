Regal Assets Reviews Announces Their Discovery of a Top Rated Gold IRA Company

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Kevin Salais announces his launch of Regal Assets Review, a website revolving around his discovery of a top rated gold IRA company specializing in gold IRA rollovers. "Consumers tend to be skeptical when dealing with precious metal investors, as there are a number of scam artists infiltrating this industry. Regal Assets Review works to cut through the hype, providing the facts consumers want when deciding if this company is right for their needs," Salais, founder of http://topgoldcompanyreview.com/ explains.



The stock market continues on its roller coaster ride, and the housing market shows signs of recovery, yet many investors remain hesitant to invest in real estate as they have experienced major losses or know someone who has. The uncertainty of these markets has led to investors looking for new opportunities, and many choose to turn to precious metals investing as it is the safest investment to grow wealth. "As other markets decline, precious metals typically rise in price and precious metals never lose all value,which can be a problem with stocks," Salais states.



Numerous investors prefer Regal Assets as they offer a simple gold IRA rollover for individuals and extremely low fees, yet this company offers a great deal more that will attract those new to precious metals investing. In addition to offering several packages to meet the needs of various investors, Regal Assets offers platinum and palladium along with silver and gold, options not offered by many companies. "This company stands out from others in that it trades in countries across the globe, including the South African market, unlike the majority of its competitors who trade only in North America or Europe," Salais continues.



Reputation prevails as the top priority of many investors when choosing a firm to work with and Regal Assets also stands out here. This company received five stars, the top rating, from TrustLink, an AAA rating from Business Consumer Alliance and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. In addition, the company received a five star rating from TopCustomerReview.com, a company responsible for evaluating and analyzing a wide range of companies. "This rating instills confidence in consumers as very few companies receive this designation from TopCustomerReview.com. Furthermore, many celebrities endorse Regal Assets, which also instills confidence in their products and services," Salais reveals.



Investors new to precious metals investing appreciate the gold IRA kit offered by this company, featuring a comprehensive training course which explains everything one needs to know about investing in precious metals. Representatives never push a consumer to buy and remain professional at all times, while answering all questions and concerns. "Any investor considering branching out into precious metals needs to take a look at the Regal Assets Review before selecting a company to work with to ensure they make the right choice. Investing works to ensure financial wealth in the future and precious metals investing is a good way to not only grow wealth, but also to preserve it which Regal Assets understands completely," Salais declares.



About Regal Assets Review

Regal Assets Review, a division of TopGoldCompanyReview.com, was created to share the company's opinion of Regal Assets in an effort to assist consumers in making an informed decision concerning precious metals investing. Consumers often wonder if they should trust a company and the owners of Regal Assets Review felt the same, before testing the company for themselves. With the help of this site, consumers find the information they need to decide if this is the right investment choice for their personal situation.



Website: http://topgoldcompanyreview.com/