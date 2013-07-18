Regal Beloit Expands use of Ultriva's Supply Chain Cloud Solutions

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Ultriva, (http://www.Ultriva.com) the leader in supply chain cloud solutions, announced that Regal Beloit Corporation (“Regal”) expanded use of Ultriva’s Collaborative Supply Portal. Regal is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, mechanical and electrical motion controls and power generation products serving markets throughout the world. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, the firm has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.



Rick Zajchowski, VP of Global Supply Chain for Regal, remarked, “Effective, real-time communication and collaboration with our suppliers and customers is a critical element of our supply chain strategy. Ultriva’s solution, linked with Oracle ERP, helps ensure we have the right products for our customers precisely when needed.”



Initially Regal selected Ultriva to reduce working capital, improve supplier collaboration, and improve delivery performance across its supply chain. The company’s Fasco Division began using Ultriva in early 2009. Over a short period, Fasco improved delivery performance, significantly reduced part shortages, as well as overall inventory reduction.



Sumit Dua, Director Oracle Application COE for Regal, explained, “We were looking for a partner with a validated Oracle connector and the integration experience to ensure the project would finish on time and on budget. Ultriva was the perfect fit for us.”



Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham acknowledged, “Regal is a visionary manufacturer that clearly recognizes the positive business impact of effective supply chain execution through collaboration. The fact that this forward-thinking company chose Ultriva supply chain cloud solutions as its corporate standard validates the value we provide to customers and their suppliers.”



About Ultriva

Ultriva Supply Chain cloud solutions are in use in over 175 locations, in 20 countries worldwide. Customers include AGCO, A.O. Smith, Brunswick, Carefusion, Emerson, GE Energy, HNI Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, McKesson, Regal Beloit, and many others. Ultriva customers have saved over $500 million in inventory, transact over $2.5 billion in annual spending, with over 8,000 global suppliers. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



