Regal Entertainment Group Adds Healthy Menu Options with GoPicnic Meals

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating the largest theatre circuit in the United States, announced that four healthy ready-to-eat meals from GoPicnic Brands Inc. will be available in more than 500 Regal Entertainment Group locations nationwide beginning in April. These prepackaged, nutritious and flavorful menu choices offer a satisfying addition to current concession offerings.



“Regal constantly tests new menu items and listens to our guests. We found a significant number of moviegoers who sampled the gluten-free, lower-calorie GoPicnic meals were pleased to see this option available and would be interested in purchasing it again on their next visit,” stated Rob Del Moro, Chief Purchasing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group.



GoPicnic meals were created with the consumers’ health, diet and lifestyle in mind. For a busy professional, a hungry kid or a moviegoer in search of a hearty snack, GoPicnic has the solution with satisfying ready-to-eat meals. All GoPicnic meals are nutritionally balanced, and contain five individually wrapped food items that can be eaten together or enjoyed one-by-one. Each of the four GoPicnic meals Regal will offer are gluten-free, with 400 calories or less, and no artificial colors or flavors, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, or added MSG.



Julia Stamberger, CEO and president of GoPicnic Brands, says that this is great news for health-conscious consumers. “This is truly a blockbuster development,” said Stamberger. “Regal Entertainment Group, the largest motion picture exhibitor in the United States, had the foresight to recognize that many consumers are looking for healthier options when they snack, as well as food that fits with their individual dietary requirements. GoPicnic meals satisfy these needs – and taste great!”



GoPicnic is represented in the U.S. theater market via its exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Cinema Scene Marketing (www.cinemascenemarketing.com). Headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., Cinema Scene is an industry leader in bringing promotional campaigns, packaging products and digital signage solutions to the U.S. exhibition market.



Featured GoPicnic menu options at Regal Cinemas, United Artists and Edwards Theatres include:



Turkey Stick & Crunch (Gluten-Free): A balanced meal featuring an Old Wisconsin Turkey Snack Stick, popchips Barbecue Potato Chips, Enjoy Life® Mountain Mambo® Seed & Fruit Mix, Sweet Perry Orchards™ 100% Fruit Peel-A-Part, and a Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets™ Dark Chocolate with Rice Crisps. Only 300 calories, with 8g protein and 3g fiber.



Hummus & Crackers (All-Natural, Gluten-Free, Vegan and Kosher): A balanced meal featuring Wild Garden Hummus Dip, Crunchmaster Multi-Seed Crackers, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Baja Blend™ Fruit & Nut Mix, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Power Play™ Tasty Seed Blend, and a Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets™ Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt. Only 380 calories, with 19g protein and 7g fiber.



Turkey Pepperoni & Cheese (Gluten-Free): A balanced meal featuring Bridgford Turkey Pepperoni Slices, Crunchmaster Multi-Seed Crackers, Copper Cowbell Asiago Gourmet Cheese Spread, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Tangy Tango™ Cranberries & Pineapple and Brown & Haley Almond Roca Buttercrunch Toffee. Only 290 calories, with 12g protein and 2g fiber.



Black Bean Dip & Plantain Chips (All-Natural, Gluten-Free, Vegan) GoPicnic Garden Black Bean Dip, Sweet Perry Orchards™Crispy Roasted Plantain Chips, Sweet Perry Orchards™Ginger Zip Fruit & Nut Mix, Seapoint Farms Energy Packed Edamame Seed Blend, and a Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets™ Orange Infused Dark Chocolate for dessert. Only 360 calories, with 13g protein and 8g fiber.



About GoPicnic® Brands Inc.

GoPicnic® Brands Inc., founded in 2006 by Julia Stamberger and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is the pioneer and leader in nutritionally balanced, portable and delicious ready-to-eat meals that have the added convenience of being shelf-stable with no refrigeration or preparation required. GoPicnic Brands also develops unique food brands including Sweet Perry Orchards, Copper Cowbell and Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets. GoPicnic meals and branded products are growing rapidly across retailers nationwide including grocery, mass market, convenience stores, newsstands, hotels and colleges and universities.



GoPicnic Concept Labs is a sister company to GoPicnic Brands Inc. and specializes in innovative custom meal solutions for airline travelers, athletes, event planners and other markets where tasty food solutions are desired. GoPicnic Concept Labs’ food brokerage, GP Emporium, represents more than 50 top quality manufacturers of tasty and innovative products including great options for a la carte and tray set-ups along with foodservice solutions. For information about GoPicnic Brands Inc. and GP Concept Labs, Inc., email sales@gopicnic.com or call 773.328.2490. Join GoPicnic on Facebook and follow GoPicnic on Twitter.



About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) operates the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuit in the United States, consisting of 6,862 screens in 538 locations in 38 states and the District of Columbia as of February 21, 2013. The Company operates theatres in 43 of the top 50 U.S. designated market areas. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit not only provide its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience, but is also an exceptional platform to realize economies of scale in theatre operations. Additional information is available on the Company's Web site at www.REGmovies.com.