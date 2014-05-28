Regalo Manila Celebrates Mother's Day All May

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Mother’s Day may be over but the celebration in Regalo Manila continues. While all gift delivery and flower delivery companies are packing up for the end of Mother’s Day, Regalo Manila will continue to provide 10% discount to all their clients for rose orders.



Regalo Manila first released a couple of discount coupons at the start of May. They have released two coupons: MD20 and FB15. MD20 is a Mother’s Day discount code that grants 20% discount to all their regular clients while FB15 is a discount code that is exclusive to their Facebook followers. Now, they are planning to release another discount for the whole month of May and this coupon is MD10 which grants a 10% discount on roses for the whole of May.



This discount has been decided by their management just so they can celebrate Mother’s Day all May. It also counts as a summer promo as the discount will also be available in the whole month of May – the last month of summer. While this may significantly increase the number of orders coming their way, their goal is not really to sell a lot but to sell specific item in their inventory. After all, Regalo Manila has decided to release this promo not only to showcase their Mother’s Day items for the month but also showcase their summer items.



This may be the first month that Regalo Manila is releasing such a discount code. After all, the discount codes that they have released in the past are either exclusive for events or exclusive for regular clients. With this, this will be Regalo Manila’s first discount code that is active for the whole month.