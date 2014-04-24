Regalo Manila Created Mother's Day Suggested Items Video

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- In preparation for Mother’s Day, Regalo Manila had extended their suggested gift items campaign with a video. While this video has not yet been released on the Internet, it is now exclusively distributed among their clients.



The goal of the video is not only to show their items for mother’s day. It also aims to convey the love that most people feel on Mother’s Day. After all, it is a day that gives thanks to mothers – one of the most important people in a person’s life.



In this video, Regalo Manila had presented an assortment of items ranging from flower bouquets, flowers in a vase, chocolates and stuffed toys. The company decided to include these items in their roster as these are the items that get the most orders in their past experience with Mother’s Day.



Regalo Manila hopes that this video does not only encourage people to order items in time for Mother’s Day. It also serves as a reminder for people who live far away from their mothers that they have the power to make their beloved moms happy even if they are a thousand miles away.



Regalo Manila is the best company to do this as it is an online gift shop that caters to people who live in other countries. They act as a middle man that takes care of gifts and gift delivery in the Philippines while accepting orders from other countries. The store’s main currency is in dollar but it also accepts other currencies as long as it is processed with a credit card.



Their authority in the field and their dedication to satisfy their clients puts the company in the right position to suggest items for Mother’s Day. Now, anyone can send Mother’s day gifts to the Philippines by just following Regalo Manila’s suggestions.