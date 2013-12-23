Regalo Manila Cut-off Time for Orders Announced

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- It is only a few days before Christmas and there really isn’t enough time to prepare. Fortunately, anyone from any part of the world can now send gifts to Philippines without bothering about gift packaging or shipping time or fees. With Regalo Manila, you can now send gifts to Philippines without worrying but you can only do that if you order before December 22, 2013.



Here is the cut-off time of the company when it comes to their orders.



For Metro Manila gift deliveries, the cut off time is 10AM on December 22, 2013. This means that orders received after December 22, 2013 will be delivered from December 26, 2013 onwards.



For provincial deliveries, the cut off time is on December 21, 2013 10AM. This means that orders received after December 21 will be shipped on the day and will be received by their recipients at December 22 to December 23, 2013.



In the New Year, Regalo Manila will only accept deliveries for Metro Manila on or before December 30, 2013 at 10AM and deliveries for provinces for December 27, 2013 at 10AM. Orders received later than that will be delivered January 3 onwards as the office will be closed on January 1, 2014.



These dates should be noted as you order from Regalo Manila as this will dictate if an order will reach their recipients on time. Potential clients are advised to order early so that their orders will be placed and delivered on time. This cut off time is created to avoid the overflow of orders this holiday season.