Regalo Manila Gets Ready for Father's Day

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- It has always been a ritual for Regalo Manila for the events that come every year. Aside from Father’s Day, they always make it a point to get ready for other events like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas. They do this not only because they know that there will be a lot of orders on this day. They do this because they want to make their customers happy by giving them the best possible service that they can ever give.



However, they can only do that if they do the necessary preparations. This means preparing their team not only for the possible inquiries and preparing a proper strategy for managing a huge influx of orders. These strategies have always helped the team in the past not only to manage orders but also fulfill all orders successfully with a very low rate of error.



Regalo Manila is dedicated to satisfy the needs of their customers not only because they need to. They are a gift delivery company after all. Their sales are highly based on how much their customers trust them. And if they don’t, they’ll most likely lose some sales and that’s what they don’t want to happen.



Regalo Manila is a company that is based in the Philippines. In their website, they offer an assortment of gift items ranging from flowers, cakes, stuffed toys and chocolates. From here, their customers can choose from their selection of items and have them sent to their recipient locations in the Philippines.



The company is popular because it is one of the companies that pioneered local gift delivery for international clients. Basically, what it does is that it takes orders from other countries through online payment systems like online credit card processing centers like 2CheckOut and PayPal. From here, they process the orders and deliver them either personally or by courier in their local office.



It is necessary for such a company to prepare for events because these are the times when orders will come one after another. As of the moment, the company has several plans for improvement.



- More florists and customer service representatives on the day – since the day will be extremely busy, they also need extra manpower through some extra florists and customer service representatives.

- Routed deliveries – This means that all deliveries will be routed based on location.

- Highly organized order tracking – this means that all orders are tracked and recounted to make sure that everything is well accounted for

- Discounts – the company also plans to launch some discounts not only to encourage customers to order more but also to encourage them to order early.



These are just some of the tentative plans of the company. They hope that their preparations will help them to manage the incoming orders on Father’s Day.