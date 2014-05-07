Regalo Manila Will Be Limiting Orders for Mother's Day

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Regalo Manila has finally implemented a cutoff time for Mother’s Day orders and it is on May 9, 2014. This means that they will only accept orders for Mother’s Day (May 11, 2014) on or before their cutoff time. Anything that they receive beyond that time will be delivered at a later date.



They have decided to do this because they need to moderate the flow of orders in their website. In their past experience with the matter, they know that orders usually pour come the event date. The problem with same-day deliveries is that it is somewhat nearly impossible to satisfy the client especially since the company also needs to put up with a lot of orders.



With this, they have decided that a cutoff time should be rightly implemented. They know that this will somehow restrict their clients but they are willing to do that if that in their dedication to provide only the best service to all of their clients. After all, Regalo Manila is a company that is dedicated to keeping its promises.



But due to the influx of orders in events like Mother’s Day, Regalo Manila has no choice but to restrict the flow of orders and implement a cutoff time in these events. And in the coming Mother’s Day, their cutoff time is on May 9, 2014. This means that only the orders received at this date will be delivered on its desired date. All other orders will be delivered from May 13, 2014 onwards.



About Regalo Manila

Regalo Manila is a company that sends flowers and other gifts to the Philippines. They do this by receiving order from other countries and then processing orders in a local setting so that they may send orders to families in the Philippines. They operate locally but they receive orders internationally. In doing this, they are able to help overseas Filipino workers and foreigners who are interested in sending gifts to the Philippines.