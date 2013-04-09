Regency Home Care of Atlanta Expands Senior Services to Cover Fourteen Counties

Dunwoody, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Exactly what are the difficulties that the home care and elderly care industries currently face? What developments will be necessary to implement in order to handle upcoming difficulties?



"When I started with Regency Home Care, I wanted to provide real value to our clients so that we stand out amongst other home care providers in Atlanta," points out Lou Ann Gregory, RN Director of Client Services. "We've received great feedback from our customers with regards to the services we provide and I look forward to enhancing our visibility to the home care sector as a whole. That is why I am happy to highlight that we have added six additional counties for home care services in Georgia. This brings our coverage to fourteen counties."



"I really like having Regency Home Care as my provider. They've been very excellent about performing all of their duties on time and constantly having someone here for me. We have been through a number of different health professionals as a result of contrasting routines and Regency has been superbly consistent," claimed K.M. of Atlanta.



Healthcare continues to evolve in the United States and we would like to evolve with it. As a business that provides senior care throughout metro Atlanta, Regency Home Care will continue to be seen as a top resource for addressing the needs of the elderly.



In the senior home care service business, the trust factor goes a long way. Families want to know that their loved ones will be taken care of by an effective and trustworthy company providing home care services. They also want their older family members to feel as comfortable as possible during their transition into their later stages in life.



