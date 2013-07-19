Regency Home Care of North Atlanta Announces New VP of Sales and Marketing, Client Relations

Dunwoody, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Regency Home Care of North Atlanta has hired Donna Cash, RN, CLNC as the VP of Sales and Marketing, Client Relations. The home care company is positioning for future growth in the Metro Atlanta and surrounding areas with the addition of the new VP role.



“The company has built its reputation throughout Georgia for the past three years and I am excited that Donna will take us to the next level. Cash comes to the company with 30 plus years of home care, sales and marketing experience that is expected to increase the company's presence in the home care industry. Regency is known as the trusted choice of consumers looking for professional care of loved ones in need of elder care,” states Erich Schuetz, Owner of Regency Home Care Georgia.



As the new VP for Sales and Marketing, Cash will play a major role in Client Relations. As a part of her responsibilities, she will oversee all aspects of client relationships. This includes elderly care services, educational and resource development, clinical care supervision, outreach programs and the development and implementation of the agency’s marketing plan. Plans are underway for rapid expansion and development of new cutting edge programs for the agency.



Cash began her senior care Atlanta nursing career at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta and has worked with several homecare agencies over the past years. As she continued her career, she gained valuable experience in both medical management and sales and marketing areas of home care, making her a great fit to help drive Regency’s continued growth.



Through the leadership of Cash, people can expect new and improved methods of providing home care services for their loved ones. Since there are difficult transitions that occur within the aging population, most people are at a loss as to where to start in setting up care in the home. Cash’s passion to help families and her vast experience in this industry will be beneficial for those wanting to find a quality home care company. Her mission is to provide the most trusted and experienced caregivers and set the gold standard for home care.



Regency Home Care of North Atlanta is led by Erich Schuetz, MBA, Owner, and Cash, who are working together to provide the most compassionate, capable and energetic non medical caregivers in the industry. With Cash’s help, Regency will continue to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of all their clients. All the professional home care services that families of patients are expecting from the company, whether it is Dementia / Alzheimer’s, supporting the activities of daily living, post-operative care to basic companionship and transportation, are to be provided and improved upon under the management of the new VP.



To get more information about the newly hired employee and other senior care services that Regency Home Care is providing, visit their site at http://regencyhomecaregeorgia.com/. Those who have inquiries and want to get an in-home assessment, information can be obtained by calling 678.999.2446.



Company: Regency Home Care of North Atlanta

Website: http://regencyhomecaregeorgia.com/

Address: 1633 Mt Vernon Rd. Dunwoody, GA 30338

Tel. No.: 678.999.2446