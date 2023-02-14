Regenerative Agriculture Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- According to a research report "Regenerative Agriculture Market by Practice (Aquaculture, Agroecology, Agroforestry, Biochar & Terra Preta, Holistically Managed Grazing, No-Till & Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global regenerative agriculture market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 14.0% in value. Regenerative agriculture has several benefits for farmers, the environment, and consumers. When adapted to the demands of specific farms, regenerative agriculture techniques have the potential to raise farmers' incomes and boost farms' profitability. By enhancing soil health, these techniques aid in the restoration of damaged lands. This may result in higher yields from already-existing arable land, avoiding the need for farms to grow and contributing to deforestation. Due to these factors, coupled with increasing investments from governments, players, and agricultural welfare associations, the market for regenerative agriculture is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate during the study period.



Agroforestry is forecasted to account for the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market



The variety of income streams generated by regenerative agroforestry increases economic resilience. In an agroforestry system, the variety of plant life increases soil fertility. In addition to promoting food production, this also minimizes soil erosion, manages pests and weeds, as well as maintains water cycles. Regenerative agroforestry also restores the habitability of agriculture for a wide range of animals and insects. This is significant because pollinators are required for 87 of the top food crops worldwide. Regenerative agroforestry fortifies the foundation for farming by imitating natural systems.



The soil and crop management segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share in the regenerative agriculture market



Soil and crop management is further sub-segmented into nitrogen fixation, nutrient cycling, and water retention. Regenerative agriculture employs a variety of strategies with the aim of gradually increasing the productivity and biodiversity of the land being stewarded from a more systems-based and holistic perspective. In most agroecosystems, nitrogen is the most limiting nutrient. This limitation is overcome in regenerative agriculture by incorporating external organic nitrogen sources, such as animal manure, crop residue, compost, and biological nitrogen fixers (microbes that convert atmospheric nitrogen into plant- and microbe-available forms in the soil).



The North American region is projected to account for a major share of the regenerative agriculture market during the forecast period



North America is projected to dominate the global regenerative agriculture market during the forecast period. This is attributed to various prominent players present in the region that are developing strategies for promoting the adoption of regenerative farming practices. Awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of regenerative agriculture, coupled with active support from various players by offering a carbon credit program, is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Moreover, consumers in the region are willing to pay more for sustainably sourced food products, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Some of the major players headquartered in the region are General Mills, Inc (US), Cargill (US), Indigo Ag, Inc (US), Danone North America (US), and Pivot Bio (US).



Key players in this market include Nestle SA (Switzerland), Danone SA (France), General Mills, Inc (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Unilever PLC (United Kingdom), Grounded (South Africa), Soil Capital Belgium SPRL (Belgium), Indigo Ag, Inc (US), and Serenity Kids (US).



