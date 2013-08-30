Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells Partnering Terms and Agreements market report to its offering

The Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Regenerative medicine and Stem cells partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







Trends in regenerative medicine and stem cells deals



Deal terms analysis



Partnering agreement structure



Partnering contract documents



Top deals by value



Most active dealmakers



Average deal terms for regenerative medicine and stem cells







The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors regenerative medicine and stem cells technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.







This report provides details of the latest regenerative medicine and stem cells agreements including cell therapy agreements announced in the healthcare sector.







Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.







This report contains a comprehensive listing of all regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering deals announced since 2009 including financial terms where available including over 550 links to online deal records as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.







Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.







For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:







What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?







What exclusivity is granted?







What are the precise rights granted or optioned?







What is the payment structure for the deal?







How aresalesand payments audited?







What is the deal term?







How are the key terms of the agreement defined?







How are IPRs handled and owned?







Who is responsible for commercialization?







Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?







How is confidentiality and publication managed?







How are disputes to be resolved?







Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?







What happens when there is a change of ownership?







What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?







Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?







Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?







Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of drug dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in regenerative medicine and stem cells dealmaking since 2009, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.







Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading regenerative medicine and stem cells deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.







Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of regenerative medicine and stem cells deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering deals signed and announced since 2009, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy focus and specific technology type . Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering and dealmaking since 2009.







In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering company A-Z , deal type definitions and regenerative medicine and stem cells partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of regenerative medicine and stem cells technologies and products.



Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:







In-depth understanding of regenerative medicine and stem cells deal trends since 2009



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Analysis of the structure of regenerative medicine and stem cells agreements with numerous real life case studies



Comprehensive access to actual regenerative medicine and stem cells contracts entered into by the world’s biopharma companies



Detailed access to actual regenerative medicine and stem cells contracts enter into by the leading fifty big pharma companies



Insight into the terms included in a regenerative medicine and stem cells agreement, together with real world clause examples



Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139974/regenerative-medicine-and-stem-cells-partnering-terms-and-agreements.html