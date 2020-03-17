Regenerative Medicine Market Development by Companies Outlook and Key Opportunities by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Increasing prevalence of chronic as well as genetic disorders followed by increasing demand of medicines and therapies that can help cure and prevent these disorders. Moreover, increasing private and government investments for research & development of regenerative medicines are anticipated to boost the regenerative medicine market over the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players in the global regenerative medicine market include Novartis AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Vericel Corporation, MiMedx, Stryker, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Kite Pharma, Organogenesis Inc. and MEDIPOST among others.



In recent years, prevalence and incidences of chronic infectious diseases as well as genetic disorders is increasing. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, in 2019, there were around 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States. Such high incidence rates are thus increasing the demand of medicines that can help to prevent or cure such diseases. Such factors are expected to play a pivotal role in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.



North America is anticipated to hold largest market share in 2019. This largest share can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases along with rising private-public investments for the R&D of regenerative medicine in this region. Moreover, the presence of prominent players, with strong product pipeline is expected to drive the growth of the regenerative medicine market.



Table of Contents



5. GLOBAL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

1. Cell-Based Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy Products

1. Allogeneic Products

2. Autologous Products

2. Tissue-Engineered Products

1. Scaffolds

2. Other Tissue-Engineered Products

3. Gene Therapy Products



6.GLOBAL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

a. Musculoskeletal Disorders

b. Oncology

c. Ocular Disorders

d. Wound Care

e. Diabetes

f. Other Applications



