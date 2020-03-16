Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast by Share Global Industry Analysis to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- According to latest "Regenerative Medicine Market 2020 Report" published by Fortune Business Insights, The Global Regenerative Medicine Market USD 23,841.5 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 151,949.5 Million by 2026. The Regenerative Medicine Market forecast period is set from 2020 to 2026 and market is expected to rise at 26.1% CAGR.



Major Regenerative Medicine Companies covered in the market report include Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CELGENE CORPORATION, Medtronic, American CryoStem Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical, Osiris Therapeutics, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation.



Global Regenerative Medicine Market Highlights:



Regenerative medicine is the process of replacing damaged human cells and tissues with newer ones in order to restore body functions. Additionally, this approach has the potential to enable self-healing abilities, wherein the damaged tissues or organs can be repaired without any transplant. Advancements in ongoing clinical trials have showcased promise. The increasing number of successful clinical trials will open the doors for rapid growth.



The global regenerative medicine market will derive growth from recent molecular advances in stem cell therapy. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026," the market was valued at USD 23,841.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 151,949.5 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% between 2019 and 2026.



Molecular advances in stem cell and regeneration will lead to high product adoption across the world. Furthermore, the huge emphasis on research and development of the product, coupled with increasing investment in the product, will aid market growth. Recent advancements have indicated that regenerative medicine holds the potential to treat incurable diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Disease, and diabetes. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, there are around 1028 clinical trials under the regenerative space. The massive potential held by regenerative medicine has attracted huge funds from investors worldwide. The overall investment in the development of regenerative medicine was estimated to be around USD 13.3 Bn.



Market Segment Analysis



Regenerative Medicine Market is segmented on the basis of Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Region.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically the global Regenerative Medicine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.



Regenerative Medicine Market Growth Factors:



Increasing Product Launches Will Aid Market Growth - The report encompasses several new products that have made a direct impact on the growth of the global market. In 2017, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of a new product aimed at providing solutions for repairing dermal defects in a one-step procedure. The Integra Dermal Regeneration Template will be the latest addition to Integra's range dermal repair products. The company claims this is the thinnest dermal substitute yet. Fortune Business Insights states that Integra's latest product will help the company generate substantial market revenue. Moreover, this product is likely to have a major influence on the growth of the global market.



Increasing Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Market Growth - The growing investment in research and development of regenerative medicine has yielded several clinical trials. Molecular advances have played their part towards the successful trials, which in turn has opened up a huge potential for market growth. In 2018, Novartis received approval from the European Union for two new products under the regenerative medicine category. The Luxturna was cleared for commercial use by the EU. Luxturna was a one-time gene therapy developed to restore vision in people with genetic retinal disease. Additionally, the company received approval for CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah. The increasing number of such approvals will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.



