Regenerative Medicine Market in-Deep Analysis and Experts Review Report 2020-2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Regenerative medicine may be defined as the process of replacing or "regenerating" human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function. This field holds the promise of regenerating damaged tissues and organs in the body by replacing damaged tissue or by stimulating the body's own repair mechanisms to heal tissues or organs. Regenerative medicine also may enable scientists to grow tissues and organs in the laboratory and safely implant them when the body is unable to heal itself. Current estimates indicate that approximately one in three Americans could potentially benefit from regenerative medicine.



The global regenerative medicine market size was USD 23,841.5 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 151,949.5 Million by 2026



Top Companies in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Acelity,DePuy Synthes,Medtronic,ZimmerBiomet,Stryker,MiMedx Group,Organogenesis,UniQure,Cellular Dynamics International,Osiris Therapeutics,Vcanbio,Gamida Cell,Golden Meditech,Cytori Therapeutics,Celgene,Vericel Corporation,Guanhao Biotech,Mesoblast,Stemcell Technologes,Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.and Others.



This report segments the Global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of Types are:



Cell Therapy



Tissue Engineering



Biomaterial



On the basis of Application, the Global Regenerative Medicine Market is segmented into:



Dermatology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Orthopedic



Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook:



The oncology segment is likely to augment at the fastest CAGR over 2019-2025 due to the increasing number cancer patients across the globe, and a growing number of clinical trials in oncology indications. Approx. 53% of all current clinical trials are in oncology, such as lymphoma, leukemia, and cancer of breast, colon, brain, pancreas, cervix, bladder, and esophagus, among others.



KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS



In 2018, Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy Luxturna, which has been developed to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.



In 2018, Novartis received EU approval for its CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah.



In 2017, Integra LifeSciences launched its product, Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer "Thin" for dermal repair defects reconstruction in a one-step procedure.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



