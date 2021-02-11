Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Regenerative medicine can be defined as the category of medicine that delves into the replacement or regeneration of human tissues, cells, and organs for re-establishing the normal functionality of the body.



The treatment of specific indications and chronic conditions is expected to have significant effects on healthcare. Therefore, a high prevalence, combined with increasing global geriatric population and cancer, neurodegenerative, orthopedic and other aging-related disorders drive market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases inherited in the field of biotechnology is expected to increase demand.



GET SAMPLE PDF AT: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/9



Regenerative Medicine Market Drivers



Factors that can be attributed to the growth in the market are a robust product pipeline in clinical trials and government and private funding. Many companies are investing in research and development to enhance their products with the latest technological advancements and comply with the unmet consumer needs.



Leading Key players in the market include Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Corline Biomedical AB, COOK BIOTECH, INC., Bayer BV, Abbott, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others.



Companies are developing products for diabetes, neurological diseases, cancers, and cardiovascular disorders due to the rising number of these diseases. Diabetes and obesity may lead to an increase in the complexity of wounds like ulcerations on the legs or foot, infections, and surgical wounds, which require treatments and result in high costs.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Category, Application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Therapeutics

Tools

Banks

Services



Therapeutic Category Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound Care

Oncology

Ocular Disorders

Diabetes



Request for Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/9



North America had the largest share of revenue of regenerative medicines in 2019 and its dominant position is expected to continue in the forthcoming period. A large number of universities and academic organizations are expected to fuel development by exploring various stem cell-based regenerative approaches.



Regional Landscape



On the basis of region, North America held the largest revenue share of the regenerative medicine market owing to the presence of a vast number of key players in the region. Also, the emergence of innovative technologies and the presence of many research institutes are factors responsible for driving the market's growth.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest growth in the near future, which can be attributed to the continuously improving infrastructure for enhancing healthcare research in many countries. Additionally, rapidly changing lifestyles, an increase in the aging population, and rising medical needs are some of the major factors responsible for driving the regenerative medicine market's growth.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Regenerative Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Presence of strong pipeline portfolio and high number of clinical trials



4.2.2.2. Major milestones & key events in regenerative medicine



4.2.2.3. High economic impact of regenerative medicine



4.2.2.4. Emerging applications of gene therapy in regenerative medicine



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of treatment



4.2.3.2. Industry Challenges



4.2.3.3. Regulatory issues regenerative medicine



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Regenerative Medicine Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Therapeutics



5.1.2. Tools



5.1.3. Banks



5.1.4. Services



Chapter 6. Regenerative Medicine Market By Therapeutic Category Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Therapeutic Category Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Dermatology



6.1.2. Musculoskeletal



6.1.3. Immunology & Inflammation



6.1.4. Oncology



6.1.5. Cardiovascular



6.1.6. Ophthalmology



6.1.7. Others



Chapter 7. Regenerative Medicine Market By - Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Musculoskeletal Disorders



7.1.2. Wound Care



7.1.3. Oncology



7.1.4. Ocular Disorders



7.1.5. Diabetes



Continue…!



Quick Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/9

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs