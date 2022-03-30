Regenerative Medicine Market to Hit $12.9 Billion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Regenerative medicine is developing an increasingly visible reputation in healthcare, both among patients and professionals. This innovative sector has enormous potential for changing outcomes for patients thanks to treatments such as cell-tissue therapeutics and products like exosomes and Chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy. Patients are becoming increasingly aware of, not just the risks that are associated with regenerative medicine, but the advantages too. As a result, forecasts for the increase in the size of the regenerative medicine market are substantial, especially as a wider range of products is increasingly being launched to help prevent complications in patients. One study has found that by 2028 the market for regenerative medicine is likely to be worth $12.9 billion. A particular focus for those operating in regenerative medicine has been the need to spread awareness so that patients can make informed decisions that lead to better outcomes where treatments are concerned.



Regenerative medicine is one of the most innovative areas of medical engineering jobs, where the quality of talent can make all the difference. EPM Scientific has worked with a range of enterprises in healthcare focused on helping to increase the size of the market for regenerative medicine, and broaden the opportunities in medical engineering jobs. The firm was established in 2012 and now has a wide spectrum of experience when it comes to providing specialist support for hiring in healthcare. This includes not just medical engineering jobs but also fields such as clinical development and clinical operations, as well as legal and compliance, quality, safety and pharmacovigilance and medical communications. EPM scientific has become a go-to for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step and for organizations looking to recruit for innovation and growth. Key to this has been the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm has established over the years.



EPM Scientific takes an adaptable and flexible approach to helping organizations find key talent, using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. The firm has extensive reach across the USA, including in most major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Plus, the team in the USA is also integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+, which provides extra global reach. Not only that but EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In a field like medical engineering jobs, expertise is vital. EPM Scientific invests heavily in developing this in its people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to medical engineering jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Quality Control Chemist, Regulatory Information Management Consultant and Process Engineer.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



